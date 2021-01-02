CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – The Carroll County Economic Development Corporation has named Jake Adams as its new Executive Director.
Adams, who has served North Central Indiana recently within Ivy Tech Community College, is excited about the opportunity to serve his home community.
“It is certainly a dream come true,” stated Adams in a press release. “I have been able to participate in some amazing work for the college and the state during my tenure, and I am confident that we will accomplish many more goals right here in Carroll County.”
According to Bret Rinehart, the Carroll County Economic Development Corporations Board President, “Adams brings an extensive knowledge of workforce and economic development with him and has a successful track record of leadership throughout the region. We look forward to having him work with the Board of Directors in 2021 and to the new energy he will bring to the organization”
Not only is the local community excited about hiring Adams, but Steve Eberly, executive director of Hoosiers For Renewables said, “As a former member of the economic development community, I am so pleased for Carroll County, and frankly for Indiana, to welcome Jake Adams as the new Executive Director of Economic Development for Carroll County.”
The hiring of Adams also caught the attention of State Senator Stacey Donato who stated, “Having worked with Jake over the last few years, I am confident his hiring will be a great asset to communities across Carroll County.”
Sen. Donato added, “Now more than ever we must work to advance economic initiatives to combat the negative impact COVID-19 has had on our district and across much of Indiana. As a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce and Technology, I look forward to working with Jake to further economic interests in our part of the state.”
Brian Anderson, Economic Development & Public Relations Director for Wabash Valley Power Alliance said of Adams hiring, “WVPA is excited to work with Jake Adams as the new Executive Director of the Carroll County EDC. Mr. Adams is well known in the Carroll County community, and throughout this region of Indiana. We've previously crossed paths with Mr. Adams in economic and workforce development and believe he will prove invaluable in his new position at the Carroll County EDC. We look forward to working with Mr. Adams in 2021 and beyond.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.