A final cleanup plan has been approved for the site of the former General Motors plant at 1723 N. Washington St., marking the first step toward reopening the property to new development for the first time in 30 years.
The Environmental Protection Agency approved the remediation plan this week after a public comment period. The agency said public acceptance of its proposed plan was high, so it was adopted without any changes.
The plan will remediate and manage contaminated soil and groundwater at the former GM Delco Plant 5 facility, which assembled and tested circuit boards between 1953 and 1991, when the facility closed.
In 1993, the 144,000-square-foot plant, located just south of Martino’s Italian Villa, was demolished. Since then, the 10.5-acre property has sat vacant due to redevelopment restrictions requiring the lot to be remediated before it could be used again.
Now, with the approval of the cleanup plan, that remediation will be underway soon.
The cleanup entails removing and managing high levels of trichloroethene (TCE), an organic chemical known to be harmful to human health and the environment above certain concentrations.
People who are overexposed to moderate amounts of the chemical might experience headaches, dizziness and sleepiness, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Large amounts of TCE might cause coma and even death.
At some areas on the site, the levels of TCE were more than 13 times above the approved level for commercial sites, and nearly 19 times above the limits set for residential properties.
To contain the pollution, the EPA will stabilize and solidify the containments in place to make them less likely to be leached into the environment. The agency will monitor the groundwater to ensure the TCE stays in place.
A yearslong risk assessment at the site determined the property didn’t pose an “unacceptable” risk to human health under its current land use.
However, the pollutants do present a risk for future buildings that might be constructed there, according to the EPA. The agency said that’s why it is restricting future land development to only commercial or industrial uses.
Other requirements would include any future building there to install and maintain a vapor mitigation system to keep out airborne TCE, and prohibiting the extraction of groundwater for any purpose, including industrial processes or agriculture.
The EPA also wants the city and county to approve new requirements barring the installation of any new groundwater wells in the designated area around the facility.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said in a previous statement that the city plans to work with the EPA to get the property remediated and open for future development.
“Obviously, with the time that is required for cleanup and monitoring, the City has no definite plans for a specific project or use of the site at this time,” he said in an email.
The cleanup marks the newest chapter of a site that has been home to some of the city’s most historic companies.
The plant was constructed in 1915 and used until 1926 by the Apperson Brothers Automobile Company to assemble Haynes cars. In 1926, it was owned by Wolfe Manufacturing Industries, which built radio cabinets.
The factory was purchased in the late 1930s by Reliance Manufacturing to make women’s clothing and pack parachutes during World War II.
In 1953, GM Delco Division purchased the building to assemble circuit boards until closing in 1991.
After the demolition of the plant, the property was donated in 1999 to the Kokomo-Howard County Development Corporation. In December 2003, the agency transferred the facility back to GM.
In 2011, the property went to the RACER Trust, which was created in 2011 by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to clean up and prepare properties and other facilities owned by the former General Motors Corp. before its 2009 bankruptcy.
The trust is one of the largest holders of industrial property in the United States, and when it was formed, it was the largest environmental response and remediation trust in U.S. history.
The EPA said the RACER Trust is responsible for completing the corrective-action steps at the site.
