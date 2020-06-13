Construction is underway on the city’s newest Dollar General.
Work crews are currently moving dirt at 1234 N. Washington St., at the southeast corner of Washington and North streets. The company hopes to have the store built and open this fall, according to Angela Petkovic, a public relations official with Dollar General Corp.
The location will employ between six-10 people.
Site plans show the structure will sit close to Washington Street, a fact that necessitated a minimum front-yard setback variance from the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals this past January.
Specifically, the development is slated to have only a 1-foot setback along Washington Street, although BZA Executive Director Greg Sheline said in January it is not anticipated to block traffic views at the intersection, as it will be out of the “vision clearance triangle.” The City of Kokomo zoning ordinance typically requires a 10-foot front-yard setback.
The need to wedge the building into its planned location was necessitated by an abundance of utilities at the site, along with the placement of existing overhead power lines, according to officials.
Parking is expected to be included along the building’s south and east sides, along with swaths of green space.
The site formerly housed a branch of Worldwide Jewelry & Pawn and was once home to Doc’s Restaurant. That building has now been torn down.
The new Dollar General will be Kokomo’s seventh. Dollar General most recently opened its sixth location in Kokomo at 211 W. Markland Ave., the former home of Family Video, last August.
