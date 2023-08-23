A Family Dollar and Dollar Tree combination store is coming to Kokomo.
The new store will occupy the former north Marsh Supermarket building at 1401 N. Washington St., according to a sign permit application filed in the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission and viewed by the Tribune.
Specific details, such as an expected opening date and whether or not the new store will close or affect in some different way other Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores in town, is unclear.
A request for comment and additional details made to Dollar Tree Inc. was not returned as of Wednesday evening.
In July 2015, Dollar Tree Inc. completed its purchase of Family Dollar for $9 billion.
The company has more than 16,000 stores nationwide, including five total Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores in Kokomo, that generated more than $26 billion in total revenue in 2022.
The combination store of Family Dollar and Dollar Tree is a fairly new concept for the company.
The first combo store opened in late 2019, and the company opened 50 by the end of 2020.
Initially, the company targeted small towns and rural communities for the new combo stores but has since expanded the combination-style store footprint to larger communities.
There are nearly 600 such combination stores across the county, according to the company.
The company markets the combination store as giving shoppers the convenience to access both everyday items from Family Dollar and the rotating and seasonal items at Dollar Tree.
