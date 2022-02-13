The Subway located on the corner of Sycamore and Washington streets has permanently closed, leaving one of the most visible spots in the downtown district open to development.
A sign posted on the door of the restaurant announced the closing but didn’t provide any details on the reason behind it.
Before the closing, Subway had six locations around the city, which was the most of any fast-food chain in Kokomo. Now, it’s tied with McDonald’s, which has five locations.
Property records show the lot where the restaurant is located had been owned by Bolinger Enterprises Inc. since 2010, but the company sold it last month to Kokomo-based Brass Tower LLC for $260,000.
The closure leaves KFC as the only fast-food restaurant located in the downtown area.
