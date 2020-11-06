A drug, alcohol and mental health rehabilitation facility is opening soon in downtown Kokomo.
First City Recovery Center, 317 W. Jefferson St., will offer both an inpatient and outpatient program for local residents struggling with drug and alcohol addiction and mental health issues.
The facility received all its necessary governmental approvals, including a rezoning from the Kokomo Common Council and a special exemption permit Wednesday by the city’s board of zoning appeals to operate its inpatient program. With the technicalities out of the way, the business can now finish renovating its building in preparation for a January 2021 opening.
When up and running, the center will have eight beds for those recovering or detoxifying, with room to grow in the future. The center will employ 7-20 people – including behavioral health technicians, primary therapists, an executive director, drivers and janitorial – will operate 24/7 and will have onsite parking located just west of the building.
The goal, James Whitik, strategic development officer for First City Recovery Center, is to get care to a person in need as quickly and easily as possible through something as simple as a phone call.
“It’s really easy to get someone and send them across the country,” Whitik told city council members on Oct. 19. “I’m sure everyone knows someone who’s done that. But to be able to take someone from an initial phone call, anyone, could be anyone in this room, families, loved ones, daughters, mother. This is not just people with substance abuse but people with dual diagnosis – postpartum depression, domestic abuse.
“We can take that phone call and be able to immediately provide subacute care to that individual and allow them to be here and remain in contact with the family because one of the biggest barriers to people seeking care is abandoning something like a job, or a family or a previous commitment.”
The center’s inpatient program will last between seven to 10 days. Its outpatient program for patients will be between 120 to 180 days and will include classes and therapy for the whole family.
“If anyone has known someone with mental health or addiction issues, they know that this is not a free-standing issue, meaning that it affects the whole family,” Whitik said. “There’s family support programs that are being proposed. This is going to be a comprehensive care system that’s going to help, not the individual struggling but the people around them that it affects.”
The idea for First City Recovery began in October of 2020 when Kokomo native Dan Metz went to Florida to receive treatment for his drug addiction he’s battled since he was a teenager.
After treatment, Metz decided something similar to the program he undertook should be started in Howard County, which has battled with a drug epidemic for years now.
The center is for-profit and will initially only take out-of-pocket payment but is working on taking health insurance in the future. It will only accept adults into its treatment program, with the exception for violent and sexual offenders.
Once operational, the center will work with other local programs, such as Turning Point, probation and local drug courts, for referrals.
