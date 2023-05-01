Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High 42F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.