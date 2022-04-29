TIPTON — A new restaurant in downtown Tipton aims to become a community gathering place.
East Street Provisions, located at 115 N. East St., has been open for a month and half now, but has already carved its niche in the small community.
The restaurant, run and owned by Jacob and Amanda Baird, who are also owners of Groomsville Popcorn, currently offers “lunch bites” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Food items include paninis, soups, salads, doughnuts on the weekend and, of course, Groomsville Popcorn. The restaurant also has weekly specials.
Drinks include standard coffee and latte fare and a specialty drink called 1844, named for the year Tipton County was founded. It’s the restaurant’s most popular drink and is a coffee-based latte with local maple syrup and vanilla.
In the future, the restaurant will make and sell artisan pizzas.
It wasn’t always the Bairds’ plan to open up a restaurant, though.
Amanda Baird said the original idea was to open a storefront for Groomsville Popcorn, but that changed after seeing the space that would eventually become East Street Provisions.
“After finding this space in Tipton and the size of the space, we started thinking a little bit more, and we decided ‘You know what, let’s do some food,’” Amanda Baird said.
The Bairds transformed what used to just be just a garage into a building with a modern, industrial motif. The couple kept the garage-style doors, upgrading them, though, to glass restaurant garage doors that open to a front covered patio that houses more dining tables.
The majority of the tables inside are home kitchen dining room-style, keeping with the restaurant’s goal of fostering a look and feel that fits with the idea of East Street Provisions being a gathering place for friends and family.
Jacob and Amanda Baird use the warm weather weekends to sell their popcorn at local farmers markets, and so in keeping with that “support local” tradition, one of the restaurant’s walls is dedicated for shelf-space food items, such as milk, cheese, peanut butter and more.
Despite being open for less than two months, the restaurant has already carved out itself a growing fanbase doing something new and unique in downtown Tipton.
“We’re very grateful and blessed,” Amanda Baird said of the community support. “It has definitely exceeded our expectations. Going into it, we didn’t really know what to expect. We didn’t know if we’d be selling more popcorn or sandwiches, but it’s really been a good blend.”
