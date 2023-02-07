ENGIE, a French multinational utility company, is hoping the saying “the third time’s the charm” is true.
The company has filed an application for a special exception permit to operate a roughly 1,800-acre solar farm near Greentown dubbed Emerald Green Solar. It is the third time ENGIE has filed for the permit after its last two times have been thwarted by the Howard County Board of Zoning Appeals by 3-2 votes.
The company’s request will be heard and voted on by the BZA at its Feb. 28 meeting. The meeting will be 5:30 p.m. and held in the large conference room in the basement of the Howard County Administration Center, 220 N. Main St.
After the second denial last July, ENGIE filed a petition for judicial review in Miami Superior Court I, arguing the board was “capricious” in its ruling, its rejection was “unsupported” by evidence and that former board member Jeff Miller was biased against the project when he said he lost two new home construction contracts in the area because of the proposed solar farm. Miller owns Cornerstone Construction Consulting, a local company that specializes in custom home building and remodeling and voted “no” both times ENGIE’s request came in front of the county BZA.
Miller is no longer on the county BZA, though, after the Howard County Commissioners last year voted 2-1 to not reappoint him and appoint Greg Tipton to the five-person board instead.
A hearing where Miami County Superior Court 1 Judge David Grund will hear oral arguments from both ENGIE and Howard County is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 15.
ENGIE tells the Tribune it will continue its legal challenge despite filing again for a special exception permit because it sees the two as “separate legal matters.”
“Community leaders have encouraged us to apply again, recognizing the last BZA decision did not reflect the clear evidence that the project complies with Howard County’s solar ordinance,” Tom Schoder, developer for Emerald Green Solar, said in an emailed statement. “Further, we owe it to our supporters, in particular, our landowner partners who want to continue pursuing this opportunity to preserve and protect their farmland by exercising their personal property rights. They also want to help their broader community by making their land productive for clean, quiet electricity generation and yielding substantial economic investment to the benefit of everyone in the county, including the Eastern Howard County School Corporation.”
According to ENGIE’s special exception permit application, the proposed solar project would occupy 1,874 acres of land just southeast of Greentown — though the company says the total area within the project’s fence will be less than 1,300 acres — and generate 200 megawatts of electricity. The setback from property lines of non-participating property owners would be 300 feet.
The project has garnered support from those wishing the county to be open and supportive of renewable energies.
It has also faced opposition, mostly from homeowners who would live near the project who worry about their property values, and from those who don’t want to lose tillable farmland for a few decades.
If approved, the special exception permit request is just the first step of a multistep process before the solar farm can begin operations. The company must also get drainage approval, road use approval, stormwater plan approval, decommissioning plan approval and economic development agreement approval.
