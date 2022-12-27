The 2.4 million square foot EV battery plant set to be built on the city’s northeast side has received the necessary development plan and variance approvals it needs to begin construction.
The Kokomo Plan Commission earlier this month unanimously approved the development plan for the EV battery plant. The approval gives StarPlus Energy LLC, the joint-venture company created by Stellantis and Samsung SDI, the OK to begin construction of the plant and gives the public the first look at what the development will look like.
According to a landscape plan presented to the plan commission, the battery plant will have two main buildings surrounded by numerous other ancillary buildings. The property totals 305 acres, while the two main buildings total 2.4 million square feet, with the two main buildings being over 120 feet tall.
Two parking lots — totaling more than 1,600 spaces — as well as two stormwater detention ponds, will flank the plant on both the east and west sides.
Entrances into the plant, according to the plan, will be off Touby Pike, North 50 East and North 250 East, which will be extended south of the plant and connect to North 50 East.
Hundreds of canopy and evergreen trees and shrubs will be planted primarily on the south, east and west sides of the plants to serve as a buffer between the plant and public. Additionally, prairie grasses will be planted around both the detention ponds and the north side.
The types of trees to be planted include 86 red sunset maple trees, 71 red oak trees, 31 Norway spruce and many more.
The EV battery plant is expected to be completed in 2025. With it comes 1,400 new jobs at an average hourly wage of no less than $32.07 per hour.
