A new fast-casual restaurant serving wraps, sandwiches and more is planning to open this year on South Washington Street near Indiana University Kokomo.
Good Eats Eatery will bring “fresh,” “local” and “flavorful” food to Kokomo, according to co-owner Anthony Walker. The restaurant is hoping to open by the end of May and will be located at 2000 S. Washington St., just north of West Boulevard Street and the One Stop Express.
The restaurant will largely be takeout and drive-thru centric with limited tableside service. Menu items will include sandwiches, protein plates, salads, sides and some shareables, according to a restaurant plan provided to local media. The restaurant will make food from scratch and source from farmers.
“We’re trying to provide fresh ingredients to the community,” Walker said.
He and his business partners, who are all young adults, picked the location for Good Eats Eatery because it is close to IUK, allowing students to walk to the restaurant.
In addition to feeding teenagers and young adults, Walker and his partners also want to employ, mentor and teach them valuable life and work skills.
“When you’re 16 years old and you’ve started working, it’s your first job and where you learn how to manage finances ... Our main mission is to teach our kids ... what it means to work,” Walker said.
Walker and his business partners presented their business plan to the Kokomo City Council on Monday as they are seeking a rezoning of the property from urban residential to small- to medium-scale commercial in order to legally operate the restaurant. The council voted unanimously to pass the rezoning request on its first reading, and the council will have its final say on the request at 6 p.m. at its March 14 meeting.
The council’s decision comes after the Kokomo Plan Commission in January voted unanimously to give an unfavorable recommendation to the City Council for the rezoning request, a relatively rare occurrence for the board.
At the January Plan Commission meeting, board members heard concerns from some of the homeowners in the area. The major concern expressed by the homeowners who spoke was the potential loss of the use of an alley between 2000 S. Washington St. and the One Stop Express.
For Patricia Soo, who lives just north of the proposed restaurant, use of the alley is important, as it’s her only direct access to Washington Street.
The alley is currently owned by Main Street Investors, a limited liability company created by Scott Pitcher of Fortune Companies. Pitcher had granted a public access easement on the alley in the past, but for an unknown reason that was never recorded at the Howard County Recorder’s office, leaving the Plan Commission in the dark about it.
It wasn’t until after the January Plan Commission meeting that Pitcher was able to prove that the alley had a public access easement, a fact Councilman Matt Grecu and executive director of the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission Greg Sheline said would’ve likely led to the commission to give a favorable recommendation to the rezoning request.
