Fiat Chrysler Automobiles saw its second quarter sales plummet 39% compared to the same period last year.
The company sold 367,086 vehicles in April, May and June compared to 597,685 vehicles for the same three months in 2019.
The decline in sales was expected as the automobile manufacturer was affected by the coronavirus, temporarily closing plants and showrooms nationwide.
All of FCA brands slipped in sales. Jeep was down 27%; Ram dropped 35%; Chrysler fell 58%; Dodge fell 63%; Fiat was off 54% and Alfa Romeo declined 21%. The company did not release its sales figures for Maserati.
The company did note sales bounced back stronger than expected in May and June – 20% of those sales now being made online. That’s compared to just 1% in the same period last year.
“This quarter demonstrated the resilience of the U.S. consumer,” Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. Sales, said in a news release. “Retail sales have been rebounding since April as the reopening of the economy, steady gas prices and access to low interest loans spur people to buy. Our fleet volume remained low during the quarter as we prioritized vehicle deliveries to retail customers. As a result, we have built a strong fleet order book, which we will fulfill over the coming months.”
