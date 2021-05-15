Former Indiana State Representative, Bill Friend, has been elected to the U.S. 31 Coalition Board of Directors.
Friend, who served for 16 years representing parts of Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Miami Counties, also served as Republican Majority Leader.
“Bill Friend is an exemplar Hoosier who cares deeply about bringing U.S. 31 up to freeway grade status and the positive effects it will have on every community along the corridor,” said Brad Bagwell, president of the U.S. 31 Coalition Board of Directors, in a statement. “His expertise and his connections with just about everyone along the highway will be a formidable asset as we continue to push for finishing the entire highway.”
Friend was elected to the Indiana State House of Representatives in 1992. In 2018 he announced he would not be running for reelection.
Prior to serving at the Statehouse, Friend also served as Allen Township Trustee/Assessor, a member of the Miami County Council, and Miami County Auditor.
Friend and his wife Ann are residents of Macy, Indiana, where they’ve raised three children and own a successful livestock operation.
A 1967 graduate of North Miami High School, Friend has a degree in biology from the University of Indianapolis.
The U.S. 31 Coalition was formed in 2000 to promote improvement of the U.S. 31 corridor from Indianapolis to South Bend, Indiana. Board members consist of community leaders from every county along the corridor. The long-established goal of the Coalition is to accelerate the design and construction of these vital upgrades.
Since 2000, the Coalition has celebrated the opening of improved segments in Howard County, St. Joseph and Marshall Counties and Hamilton County.
The Coalition continues its work with the next critical pieces of the corridor in Fulton, Miami, Tipton, Hamilton and Marshall Counties.
