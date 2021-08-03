A discount department store is filling the retail space that once housed JCPenney.
Gabe’s will open at 9 a.m. Aug. 14 at 1718 E. Boulevard St. in the Kokomo Town Center, according to the company.
The store will offer clothing for men, women and children, workwear, footwear, scrubs, toys and games, tech, home, kitchen and more in the 65,000-square-foot space. On its grand opening date, the company will give away “special gifts” for the first 200 customers in line. The store will be open at 9 a.m. daily, the company said.
Gabe’s, according to the company’s website, is “for savvy-shoppers who thrive finding a great deals,” offering discounts on name brands, such as Adidas, Puma, Huk, Red Wings, Carhart and more. The company operates more than 100 locations across 13 states.
The new store comes a little more than a year after JCPenney announced it was closing its Kokomo store after filing for protection under Chapter 11 bankruptcy. JCPenney was one of the original anchor tenants at what was then Kokomo Mall, which opened in 1963.
