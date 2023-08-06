Haynes International, Inc. topped analysts’ estimates and reported a nearly $9 million profit in its third fiscal quarter despite suffering a cybersecurity incident that halted company operations for 11 days.
The Kokomo-based publicly-traded company reported fiscal third quarter net revenues of $143.9 million. That’s an increase of 10.6% year-over-year, which the company attributed to price increases for its product.
However, third fiscal quarter revenue was reduced by $18 million to $20 million due to the June cybersecurity incident. Despite the incident, Haynes CEO Michael Shor said in Friday’s earnings call the company has made “good momentum” in offsetting the losses.
“Although it will be difficult to offset the missed third quarter shipments in our fourth quarter due to our high operating levels, we have regained good momentum with the flow of orders at each of our operating locations and expect our fourth quarter revenues to be the highest of our fiscal year,” he said.
Net income for the quarter was $8.8 million, down from $15.6 million year-over-year. The company attributed the decrease to the cybersecurity incident and increasing material costs, specifically for nickel and cobalt.
Earnings per share for the quarter was $0.68, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 per share. Earnings per share is the ratio between a company’s net income and its weighted average number of common shares outstanding.
Notably, the company again posted a record backlog of $468.1 million as of June 30, driven by continued strength in the aerospace industry. Haynes defines backlog as “firm commitments from customers for delivery of product at established price.”
Haynes’ backlog has now increased for 27 months straight.
The company’s third fiscal quarter comes on the heels of the company reaching a new five-year labor contract with the United Steelworkers Local 2958.
The new contract includes a 3.5% pay raise each year of the contract (a total of 17.5% over the life of the contract), a $5,000 bonus this year, a $1,000 bonus in the contract’s third year, one added floating holiday and paid uniforms for skilled trades.
Shor said he was “very pleased” the company and union were able to reach an agreement.
“We have a dedicated and talented group of employees throughout Haynes, and we look forward to continuing down our path of further safety, quality, delivery, yield and cost improvement,” Shor said.
