Kokomo-based Haynes International reported a net profit of $4.7 million in its fiscal first quarter, an increase of $2.6 million from the previous quarter, and the company expects to return to pre-pandemic shipment levels in aerospace by the end of September.
The maker of corrosion-resistant and high-temperature alloy used in the aerospace, power generation and chemical processing markets reported its earnings Friday, and the company saw improvement in nearly every major metric year-over-year.
Net revenues for fiscal first quarter (October to December 2021) were $99.4 million, an increase of 37.8% from $72.2 million in the same period last year. Gross margins also improved to 17.9%, up from $17.4% last quarter, and the company believes it can further increase in the future as the aerospace market improves. Last April, the company increased prices on all new non-contract orders by 5% to 8% and increased its prices on such orders again by 2% in May.
Haynes CEO Michael Shor said the company’s backlog totaled $217.5 million at Dec. 31, 2021, an increase of $42.2 million, from $175.3 million at Sept. 30, 2021.
Perhaps most importantly, order levels from aerospace — one of the company’s largest markets — are beginning to return to pre-pandemic levels, and the company expects monthly shipping levels in the aerospace market to reach pre-pandemic levels by the end of this fiscal year, which is Sept. 30 for the company.
“We believe our aerospace market is poised to once again become our strongest market,” Shor said during the company’s earnings call.
Additionally, Shore said the company has hired 93 employees over its three operations in the U.S. within the past seven months, and the company’s pandemic-induced actions of layoffs, furloughs and reduced executive salaries are “in large part no longer in place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.