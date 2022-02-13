The historic downtown building at 102 N. Washington St. that once served as the City Building and now houses The Hobson is up for sale for $2 million.
The 18,000-square-foot building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is one of the most iconic buildings in the city with its limestone façade and two castle-like spires.
The sale comes after owners D.J. and Leslie Bolinger, operating as Bolinger Enterprises Inc., spent years updating and renovating the building after purchasing a part of it for $400,000 in 2010.
The couple acquired and renovated the rest of the building over the years, which eventually housed a number of business, including Rhum Academy.
Bolinger Law Firm was located on the first floor but has since moved into the building at 100 N. Washington St. The upper floor still houses The Hobson, a high-end event space with a grand ballroom and immaculately constructed bar that the Bolingers opened in 2018.
Paul Wyman, a Howard County commissioner and the owner of the Wyman Group, which is the realtor for the building, said the Bolingers decided now was the time to sell the facility after spending years renovating it.
“They’re moving into that time of life where they want to spend more time with family and focus on those types of things,” he said. “They’ve done such an incredible job restoring this building, and they think it’s ready for a new owner.”
But with a $2 million price tag, the number of potential buyers is limited. Wyman said they are marketing the building both within Howard County and the entire region to attract a buyer.
“We think the building has so many incredible opportunities, everything from The Hobson banquet center that’s in there to office-type uses,” he said. “It wouldn’t surprise me, when all this is said and done, for this to be a multiple-tenant facility.”
Wyman said The Hobson would like to remain a tenant in the building regardless of who buys it, which could help attract investors to purchase the property.
The two-story building is one of the highest-priced commercial properties downtown, but it comes with an impressive spec list that includes 17 offices, three kitchens, two gas fireplaces and three parking lots.
Wyman said the $2 million asking price is in line with market values considering “the level of detail and the level of buildout throughout the entire facility.”
“I could not be more impressed and proud of what the Bolinger family has done with this historic property in our community,” he said.
That history dates back to 1893, when the building was constructed to serve as one of the first City Buildings, housing the police and fire departments and the mayor’s office. It was built with Indiana limestone in the Richardsonian Romanesque style.
Wyman called it an “historic and iconic building in our community,” and said it has tons of potential for the next buyer.
“You have this incredible piece of history in our community that someone has an opportunity to purchase and have as a great investment going forward,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.