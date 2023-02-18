Hot food and cold deli cuts are once again being served at the Alto Express convenience store.
The business, located at 3949 S. Dixon Road, has new owners as of Feb. 10.
One of the co-owners, Dharmesh Patel, said the top priority was to restart the store’s kitchen and deli, which had been closed by the previous owners during the process of trying to sell the business and struggles to adequately staff the store.
Those customers are beginning to come back, though, and they’re once again ordering the business’ well-known chicken and potato wedges.
“We restarted the food because the demand was there from the people,” Patel said. “People liked the food, the chicken especially. People are crazy about that.”
Patel said the recipes for all the hot food and deli are the same as before.
Also coming back is the convenience store’s drive-thru. Patel said he plans on opening that back up “as soon as possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.