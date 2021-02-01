Howard County finished 2020 with one of the highest unemployment rates in the state.
The county had a non-seasonally adjusted December unemployment rate of 5%, according to figures released by the Indiana Department of Workforce Wednesday, down from 5.6% in November.
That’s the seventh highest in the state for December and above the state unemployment rate of 4%. Howard County is one of 24 other counties with unemployment rates higher than the state average.
Initial unemployment claims – or the number of new people who file for unemployment – jumped from 207 in the week ending Jan. 2 to 911 in the week ending Jan. 9, but fell to 284 in the week of Jan 23.
Continued claims – or the number of those receiving unemployment benefits each week – has slowly grown from the last quarter of last year. A total of 997 county residents are collecting unemployment benefits as of the week ending of Jan 16.
That’s the highest number since the week ending Oct. 24, 2020, when 970 residents were collecting benefits.
Those formerly employed in manufacturing continue to make up the majority of the county’s continued claims with 264. Second is administrative and support and waste management at 151, followed closely by accommodation and food services at 111.
