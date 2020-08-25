Howard County’s unemployment numbers dropped below 10% in July, according to preliminary numbers released by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development Monday.
The county’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 8.8% in July, down from 16.8% in June but up from July 2019’s unemployment rate of 3.9%. The county’s July unemployment rate is the ninth highest in the state. Howard County had the state’s highest unemployment rate in both April and May and the second highest in June.
Miami County ranked 19th in the state in July with 7.9% unemployment, while Tipton County ranked 82th at 5.5%. Orange County held the state’s highest unemployment rate at 14.3%.
The number of unemployment claims also continues to decline in Howard County.
According to data from the state DWD, 1,805 residents received unemployment benefits for the week ending Aug. 8, the most recent data available. That’s down from 2,934 residents for the week ending on July 4.
The number of new unemployment claims is also declining.
The county’s peak number of continued claims hit in early May, when 7,641 residents were receiving unemployment benefits.
Workers in manufacturing continue to be the majority of county workers filing both initial and continued claims for unemployment.
