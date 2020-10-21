Howard County saw a slight uptick in its unemployment rate in September.

The county’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in September was 7.3%, according to data released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Howard County’s unemployment rate in August was 7.2%. In September of 2019, the county’s unemployment rate was 3.2%.

The county’s unemployment rate is above the state unemployment rate of 6.2% but below the national rate of 7.9%.

Miami and Tipton counties’ non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for September were 6.4% and 4.2%, respectively.

Howard County has seen an increase in the last couple weeks in unemployment claims.

During the week ending on Oct. 10, 857 county residents filed for unemployment. That’s compared to just 168 claims the week before.

The largest share of initial claims that week came from the “unclassified” category (357), followed by manufacturing (99) and accommodation and food service (97).

Continued claims, or the amount of people collecting weekly unemployment, has steadily decreased over the last several months to 1,054 as of Oct. 3, though that number is likely to increase due to the increase in initial claims. During the week ending on Sept. 26, 1,246 county residents collected unemployment.