Longstanding Howard County family farms recently received Hoosier Homestead awards for being in operation for 100 years or more, according to local legislators.
“Farming can be a risky profession between the long hours of tough, manual labor, and relying on Mother Nature for a strong harvest,” said State Rep. Mike Karickhoff ,R-Kokomo, in a press release. “To make it for 100 years or more is a tremendous feat requiring discipline, dedication, hard work and even some luck. These families deserve all the recognition that comes with this honor and our thanks for their efforts.”
Located in Howard County, these farms were presented Hoosier Homestead awards:
- The Jean Gesse Kingseed Farm, in operation since 1848, received centennial and sesquicentennial awards;
- The Breisch Farm, in operation since 1848, received centennial and sesquicentennial awards;
- The Davis Farm, in operation since 1920, received the centennial award;
- The Kingseed Farm, in operation since 1903, received the centennial award; and
- The Kingseed Farm, in operation since 1919, received the centennial award.
“For the recipients of this award, running a farm is not just a day job – it’s a way of life,” said State Rep. Heath VanNatter,R-Kokomo, said in a release. “The work they’ve put in over the years should not go unnoticed. I congratulate them on this achievement and wish them continued success for centuries to come.”
According to State Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, these farming families were among 73 recognized at the Indiana State Fair for their commitment to Indiana agriculture.
“Indiana’s family owned farms continue to have a tremendous impact on our agriculture industry,” Buck said in a release. “It’s important to recognize the perseverance these farming families have shown through the decades and their contribution to our community and state.”
The Hoosier Homestead Award Program recognizes farms owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more. Families can qualify for centennial, sesquicentennial or bicentennial awards.
Each year, two awards ceremonies are held in the spring and summer commemorating the achievements of farm families across the state. For more information on the Hoosier Homestead Award Program, visit in.gov/isda.
