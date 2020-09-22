Howard County's unemployment rate fell in August, though it's still above the state average.
The county's non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in August was 7.1%, according to data released by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. That's 10th highest in the state and higher than the state average of 6.5%, though better than the 8.8% unemployment rate the county recorded in July.
Miami County's unemployment rate was 6.8% and Tipton's 4.6% in August, both lower than their July rate of 7.9% and 5.5%, respectively.
While the county's unemployment rate has declined from its pandemic peak of 34.1% in April, unemployment claims data in September suggest the county's unemployment rate may creep back up next month.
The number of weekly unemployment claims and county residents collecting unemployment is nowhere near the highs seen in April and May during the height of the government-mandated shutdowns, but it has slightly increased the last few weeks.
Weekly initial claims - residents applying for unemployment - increased from 155 during the week of Sept. 5 to 484 in the week of Sept. 12.
Continued claims - those collecting unemployment - also increased from 1,591 during the week of Aug. 29 to 1,879 during the week of Sept. 5, according to the most recent data available.
