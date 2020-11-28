Howard County still has one of the highest unemployment rates in the state.
The county’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in October is 5.5%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. That’s the seventh highest unemployment rate in the state currently but down from 7.3% in September. Orange County in southern Indiana has the highest unemployment rate in the state with 8.2%.
Miami and Tipton counties reported 5.2% and 3.4% unemployment rates in October, respectively. The state average is 4.8%.
As of Nov. 7, 800 in Howard County are collecting weekly unemployment checks and the county is seeing approximately 200 residents file for unemployment each week since the beginning of October.
