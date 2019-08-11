Kokomo has a new overstock store to shop at.
Humble Home, located at 2929 S. Washington St. in Maplecrest Plaza, is hoping to become a staple for the deal seekers who want name brand items but at 25% to 75% off retail price.
Owned by Wes and Renee Chandler, Humble Home grew out of the couple’s history in boutique stores and on a recommendation from a friend.
After some research, the two began selling small kitchen appliances. That later expanded to furniture and home decor.
“It really just exploded,” Renee Chandler. “We thought to ourselves ‘Maybe we’re onto something.’”
After a successful couple year stint at a booth in Treasure Mart, the Chandlers decided they wanted to expand even further to tools, home improvement and health and beauty products.
You can now buy all that under a much bigger roof at Humble Home where there’s something new every day, literally.
“We’re putting new product on the floor every day,” Renee Chandler said.
Home and patio furniture take up a large part of the store, but clothes have been a surprise hit, Renee said. Other types of items sold include appliances, gardening, rugs, electronics and even sports memorabilia.
The ever changing inventory may be different than major retail stores, where customers know what to expect when they enter, but the thrill of finding something you didn’t expect to find at a good deal is what the Chandlers are going for with Humble Home.
“We’re not trying to compete with other stores. We’re here to offer an alternative for people on a budget or fixed income,” Renee Chandler said. “We feel like we’re filling a need on this side of town. There’s not much shopping on the south end.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.