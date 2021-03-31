PERU — A company that services HVAC systems and offers industrial cleaning in every state is moving its Midwest headquarters to the Grissom Aeroplex and looking to hire up to 50 technicians in the next year.
Plyer's At Your Service, a family owned company based in Pennsylvania, has purchased buildings at 1870 and 1890 Hoosier Blvd. The facilities should be fully operational in the next couple of months.
Michele Yale, Plyer's director of communications, said the company has been leasing warehouse space in Wabash for about a year, but wanted larger facilities to offer more services.
"It's going to be a big hub for us," she said.
One building will serve as office space for employee training and orientation and company meetings. There will also be living quarters there for technicians passing through the area.
The other building will be warehouse space where workers will bundle HVAC filters that are sent out with technicians on service runs all over the country.
Yale said the company primarily services large box stores such as Walmart, Sam's Club and Menards, but has started to expand to smaller retailers based in malls and plazas. That's required them to set up more locations around the U.S. to better serve customers.
Now, Plyer's is looking to immediately hire 20 to 30 technicians, along with a few warehouse employees, to work out of the Peru location. Yale said there's a good chance they could bring up to 80 team members to the hub over the next couple of years.
"We're hiring like crazy right now," she said. "We have a significant need. We want to build roots in Peru and stay in Peru. We just need some manpower to get us there."
Yale said that although the filter service will be a major part of the Peru hub, the company will also add on technicians to do other services like cleaning HVAC coils and cooler units.
New technicians can expect to make around $45,000 per year. Mid-level techs will make around $55,000 per year. Technicians spend 10 days on the road servicing customers, and then have five days off. Anyone interested in applying should visit www.plylers.net.
The new Peru location is part of a major expansion of the company as it brings in more customers and services. Yale said they recently purchased a company in Las Vegas, and are also installing another hub in Texas.
"The more our customer base broadens, the more we need to adapt and grow our footprint to match it," Yale said. "And the more those service streams grow, the more employees we're going to need."
The company, which was founded in 1992, also has facilities in Brookville, Pennsylvania; Northfork, West Virginia; and Rochester, New York.
