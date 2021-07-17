Indiana American Water Announces 2021 Environmental Grant Program Winners
Indiana American Water has awarded a total of $12,000 to four organizations across the state as part of its 2021 Environmental Grant Program, including the city of Kokomo.
Established in 2005, the company’s Environmental Grant Program offers funds for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or ground water supplies in communities served by Indiana American Water.
“More organizations than ever before responded to our call for entries this year as part of our Environmental Grant Program,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine in a press release. “We appreciate the dedication and focus these organizations all have to protecting and enhancing our local waterways. Our water resources are an important part of our daily lives and the quality of life in each of the communities we serve, and we’re pleased to help each of these organizations make a difference through their efforts and these projects.”
Each of the organizations selected will receive $3,000 for their environmental projects.
City of Kokomo—Awarded $3,000
Cloverleaf Trail Native Species Planting —The city of Kokomo is partnering with the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Association and the Howard County Soil and Water Conservation District to transform a section of abandoned railway between Dixon Road and Markland Avenue into a new community trail. The project area, which currently includes non-native and invasive species, will be replanted with a mixture of pollinator-friendly native wildflowers, grasses, and trees. The plantings will create valuable habitat and food resources for birds, bees, butterflies, and other important pollinator species, enhance recreational opportunities for residents, and curtail illegal dumping and the detrimental impacts on water quality in Wildcat Creek.
