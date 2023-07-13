TIPTON — A ruling by the Tipton County Board of Zoning Appeals against a proposed addiction treatment facility has been reversed and sent back to BZA by a Grant County judge.
In a 17-page takedown of the BZA’s decision to deny a special exception request from Hope for the Hurting, Grant County Circuit Court Judge Mark Spitzer reversed the board’s decision and sent the case back in front of the BZA.
It’s currently unclear when, or if, the case will go back in front of the BZA. Mark Crandley, hired attorney for Hope for the Hurting, said the group is mulling its next move.
“Hope for the Hurting appreciates the judge’s thoughtful ruling and is examining the next steps necessary now that the case has been remanded,” Crandley said in an emailed statement to the Tribune.
A request for comment made to BZA attorney David Langolf Smith was not returned.
HOW WE GOT HERE
Hope for the Hurting was given two properties at 2155 N. 100 East and 2249 N. 100 East by their former owners, Warren and Michelle Stine, with the intention it would be used to house the drug addiction treatment facility.
The facility, dubbed The Oasis, would serve a maximum of 20-25 people, and would be a “full-service” voluntary treatment addiction facility primarily funded by private health insurance, according to testimony from the nonprofit.
The Oasis would work primarily with area employers to house and treat their employees who are suffering from drug addiction. Full background checks would be done and no violent or sex offenders would be allowed into the facility. The facility would also employ around 25 employees, including licensed medical doctors and nurses, and people to monitor the security cameras that would be placed on the adjoining properties.
After a nearly four-hour meeting held June 1, 2022, the Tipton County BZA unanimously voted down the special exception request, citing public safety concerns and that the proposed treatment facility was not aligned with the county’s Comprehensive Plan.
Hope for the Hurting appealed the decision about a month later. It wasn’t until June 30 that Spitzer gave his ruling.
JUDGE’S RULING
In the ruling, Sptizer is clear that the BZA and the remonstrators who spoke at the June 1, 2022, meeting offered “no substantive evidence” that The Oasis would pose any real risk to the community and surrounding residents.
“Notably, the opponents’ presentations did not consist of factual observations regarding the project or the Property (other than its proximity to their real estate), but was made up largely of opinions of people in recovery and speculative ‘parade of horribles’ of imagined scenarios where the patients of the facility would engage in criminal or reckless behavior,” Spitzer writes.
“However, the opponents offered no substantive evidence that they would be at risk from those voluntarily seeking help under the watchful eye of Hope and under the rules set for the Oasis,” he continues. “Instead, they provided hypotheticals that have no basis in fact or the record but are grounded in distrust of those in recovery from substance dependency.”
Those hypotheticals included that the patients would attack children who are outside playing, take nearby neighbors “hostage,” burglarize nearby homes and make it impossible for nearby residents to safely go for walks because the “roads are lined with fields that someone could be hiding in.”
By citing some of the opponents’ unsubstantiated claims in the reasoning for its denial of the special exception, Spitzer said the Tipton County BZA “elevated fear and bias to the level of evidence” while downplaying the fact that the numerous similar facilities in Howard County, including some operated by Hope for the Hurting, have not had any of the type of issues raised by the remonstrators.
Spitzer also found the BZA “lacked substantial evidence” in denying Hope for Hurting’s special exception request based on it violating the county’s comprehensive plan.
In its findings of fact, the BZA stated that any “new, large scale development” in agriculture areas should be “discouraged,” as should adding a new parking lot.
But Spitzer ruled that The Oasis does not meet the definition of a large-scale development.
“A Social Rehabilitation Center utilizing the same footprint as existing residential homes, as Hope does, minimizes or eliminates any inconsistency with the Comprehensive Plan,” the judge wrote.
