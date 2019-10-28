Locally-made pizza, coffee, baked goods and vegan lunches have all moved under one roof and brought together four local, women-owned businesses.
Kokomo Coffee last week opened a new morning drive-thru location inside Nonni’s Pizza, which moved into 1443 S. Home Ave. two years ago after renovating the former pizza shop there.
At the same time, Kokomo Coffee has partnered with Lucky Lemon Bakery, which makes vegan, all-natural items, and Dreams to Reality Cakes, which just opened a location in Markland Mall, to sell their baked goods, sandwiches, wraps, salads and other items.
Kokomo Coffee Owner Tiffany Christmas said that partnership makes the building at 1443 S. Home Ave. one of the most unique places in the city to grab some food and a drink.
“Because we’re a small business, we’re very interested and enjoy partnering with other small businesses as well,” Christmas said. “We want to partner with the people who are trying to do something different.”
Nonni’s Pizza owner Teri Rose said bringing Kokomo Coffee into the building was a perfect fit, since the restaurant is only open in the evenings and sits empty the rest of the day.
Now, customers can swing in to grab a coffee in the morning and afternoon, as well as locally made food for breakfast or lunch.
“It’s really a win-win deal,” Rose said.
Seth Mote, Christmas’ business partner, said Kokomo Coffee will also serve items from Lucky Lemon Bakery, Dreams to Reality Cakes and Nonni’s Pizza from inside their mobile food truck, which they opened in December, as well as inside their location in Inventrek, which sits across the street from Nonni’s Pizza.
“It’s going to be a good synergy,” he said. “We’re really excited about it.”
Kokomo Coffee is operating the drive-thru from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, with weekend hours coming soon. Nonni’s Pizza opens at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Before the partnership with Kokomo Coffee, Lucky Lemon Bakery, which is owned and operated by Heather Dame-Keel, only sold items at the Kokomo Farmers Market.
Dreams to Reality Cakes, owned and operated by Sandra Tossou, is headquartered in Peru but just opened a second location at the mall earlier this month before partnering with Kokomo Coffee.
