Jake Brown’s father was a financial advisor. So was his grandfather and great grandfather. Following in their footsteps, Brown said he sort of knew he would become a financial advisor when he was a kid.
Now an independent contractor partnered with Raymond James, Brown was recognized by Forbes last month as one of the state’s top financial advisors.
It isn’t the first time Brown has found his name in a Forbes list. He was featured in the publication’s America’s Next Gen Advisors 2018 list, which highlighted financial advisors younger than 40.
He also landed in 40th place on AdvisorHub’s nationwide list of “50 Advisors to Watch (Under $1B).”
Brown explained he grew up in a small Indiana town named Cowan, just a short drive away from Muncie. By his memory, there were less than 40 people in his high school graduating class. He said it was a humble upbringing considering the generations of financial advisors who preceded him.
Framed documents in Brown's office even show off his family's history of Kokomo business. Brown said his family was the first to open an investment firm in Kokomo after expanding to the area from Muncie.
He said he was taught early on to give back to his community and try to help people.
Brown described it as a “don't forget where you came from type of thing.”
“Even though I've got a lot of these awards, I have no desire to be in Indianapolis,” Brown said, pointing out the majority of advisors in the Forbes list operate in Indianapolis or other large cities across the state.
“I like helping the people that are like me,” Brown said. “I like helping the people over at Chrysler and the farmers.”
Brown credited his success to the way he treats his clients.
The financial advisor mentioned he dislikes visits to the doctor because they often mean he has to wait around for a brief meeting. In his own office, Brown said he schedules two meetings a day — one in the morning and another in the afternoon — so he can make sure his clients don’t get caught waiting for him to finish speaking to someone else.
He said he also tries to practice “trustworthy, honest and ethical money management.” As an example, he pointed out some advisors tell clients to invest in products that pay a higher commission.
In his own branch, Brown tells advisors they don’t get to make extra commission. Instead, they make a fixed rate. Anything over the fixed rate goes to the client.
“Most of the clients are 70 years old,” Brown said. “I say ‘I'm putting you in the same things I'm putting my mom.’”
The tactic has helped the branch retain its clients, Brown said.
Brown also credits his success to the generations of knowledge he was able to lean on early in his career. He started working for his father and grandfather’s partnership with Raymond James when he was 18.
When he decided to leave Raymond James to move to St. Petersburg, Florida, in his mid-20s, he had already been working in financial advising for roughly five years.
His three-year stay in Florida ended when his father started experiencing health issues. Moving back to Indiana, Brown took over the family business and became a branch manager at 26. He remembers going to a national conference later that year and being the youngest person in attendance.
At the time, he thought he had a good grip on the field of work. Now, roughly 20 years later, he admits he still had plenty to learn.
He does his best to keep learning, too. When he meets with other advisors in his branch, he shows them all the tricks he's picked up over the years. He also listens for anything they can teach him.
“Experience: there’s no substitute,” Brown said. “And you have to keep learning.”
