A fast food chicken sandwich giant will soon have a location in Kokomo.
No, not Chick-fil-A.
Popeyes is planning to open its first store in the City of Firsts later this year, according to documents submitted to the Kokomo Plan Commission and the project’s developer.
The restaurant will be located at 1719 E. Markland Ave., near the Markland Mall and just east of the Arby’s.
Cory Detamore, the project’s developer, told the Tribune Wednesday construction is set to begin in February, weather permitting, and is expected to last three months at the most.
“We’ll definitely get rocking and rolling and rolling on it,” Detamore said. “We’re finalizing all the budget numbers and awarding contracts at this point.
“Popeyes is a really strong brand right now. It’s definitely excited to be in Kokomo.”
An email seeking comment from Popeyes was not immediately returned Wednesday morning.
The fast food fried chicken chain has gained in popularity the last year, after the launch of its chicken sandwich in August 2019. The sandwich won praise from the public, initially selling out at many stores and starting a chicken sandwich war with Chick-fil-A and its fast food chicken sandwich.
