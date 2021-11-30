The Kokomo Perspective has closed after 32 years.
The free weekly newspaper announced its closure via a letter posted to its office door and posts on its social media accounts Tuesday morning.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the Kokomo Perspective has closed after serving the Howard County community for 32 years,” the letter reads. “Thank you, readers and advertisers, for supporting our journalism. And, thank you, Howard County, for the endless stream of news to report and fascinating people to interview.”
A message left for Brian Oaks, the owner of the Perspective since 2017, seeking comment was not immediately returned.
The Perspective was founded in 1989 by Don Wilson, who served as owner and publisher until selling it to Oaks. In a brief interview with the Tribune on Tuesday afternoon, Wilson called the closure "unfortunate."
“He (Oaks) got caught in a perfect storm,” Wilson said. “The economy got sluggish, then COVID, and once small businesses came out of that, a lot of businesses didn’t have the money to market their business anymore … He did everything he could and tried very hard, but it was just a combination of things that took him out.”
The paper’s closure will leave the county with just one local newspaper. Oaks bought the Kokomo Herald in 2017 but shuttered it in April 2018.
A Nov. 3 column by then-Perspective Editor Jeff Kovaleski, formerly a Kokomo Tribune editor, stated the newspaper would begin publishing in print every other week instead of every week. The newspaper did the same in April 2020 but later reverted back to a weekly print edition.
The column also mentioned an upcoming, “exciting new business model” as the newspaper transitioned to a biweekly paper, but the changes never came.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.