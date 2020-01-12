Kokomo’s Pier 1 Imports location is one of the hundreds of stores the company is closing.
Last week, the chain announced it will be closing up to 450 stores this year. That’s nearly half of its locations.
The company did not provide a list of stores closing or a timetable of when closures will begin, but the Kokomo location has multiple going out of business signs on its store windows.
The chain is expected to file for bankruptcy, according to Bloomberg.
“Although decisions that impact our associates are never easy, reducing the number of our brick-and-mortar locations is a necessary business decision,” Pier 1 CEO and Chief Financial Officer Robert Riesbeck said in a news release.
