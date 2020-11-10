Kokomo’s Pet Valu store is set to close just three years after opening inside the former Blockbuster video store at 609 N. Dixon Road.
The closure comes after the company last week announced it was shuttering all of its 358 stores and warehouses in the U.S., as well as its corporate office in Pennsylvania.
Jamie Gould, Pet Valu, Inc.'s recently appointed chief restructuring officer, said the closures are due to “protracted COVID-19-related restrictions” that have significantly impacted sales.
“After a thorough review of all available alternatives, we made the difficult but necessary decision to commence this orderly wind down,” he said in a release.
Now, the store is offering shoppers up to 20% off as it moves to quickly sell off inventory. The company said it will still accept Pet Point Plus awards, but points should be redeemed by Dec. 13.
The local store, located in the same plaza as Kmart and Kroger, opened in 2017 and was outfitted with self-serve pet washing stations along with shampoos and other items for cleaning and drying. The company also partnered with local shelters to help pets.
Gould said the company will work to assist store associates through the transition and thanked them for going "above and beyond so we could help customers as an essential service during the pandemic."
