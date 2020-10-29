Locast, the nonprofit local broadcast TV streaming service, is now delivering more than 40 local TV channels via the internet – for free – to those living in the Indianapolis TV market, including Kokomo area.
Locast provides a public service by giving access to important local news, storm coverage, emergency information, election coverage, sports and entertainment programming to internet-connected devices.
With Locast, viewers using internet-connected devices can watch, for free, their locally produced broadcast TV in high definition via the Locast app or at www.locast.org. Locast also offers multi-language support by giving Spanish-language access.
Locast delivers 42 TV channels in the Indianapolis designated market area (DMA), including WRTV6, WTHR13, WTTV4, FOX59, WISH, WFYI, PBS Kids, MOVIES!, Telemundo, TruCrime Network, Bounce, Antenna TV, The CW, CourtTV, GRIT, NewsNet, Daystar, and more.
Locast is accessible to viewers in the Indianapolis DMA, which includes nearby cities such as Bloomington, Kokomo and Muncie and covers 32 counties. Complete local TV guides are available at www.locast.org.
“For the first time, more than 3 million residents in Indianapolis and surrounding cities will be able to watch their local TV stations on their phones, tablets, laptops or streaming media devices,” Locast Founder and Chairman David Goodfriend said in a press release. “When dealing with health, safety, or participation in our democracy through voting, Locast performs a critical public service by increasing access to local broadcast TV channels.”
Locast is available for streaming at www.locast.org, app stores, TiVo, streaming service providers Google Play, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon and ROKU and on DISH Hopper/Wally receivers or select DIRECTV receivers.
For more information, visit www.locast.org. Follow Locast on Facebook and Twitter @LocastOrg.
