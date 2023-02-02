The south side of Kokomo is getting another hotel.
Bharat Patel, hotel developer and co-founder and CEO of Sun Development & Management Corporation, is planning to open a Hilton stayAPT Suites in Kokomo at 5128 Cartwright Drive, according to development plans filed with the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission.
According to the filing, the building will be three stories and will have a total of 88 “guest suites,” which are different from an average hotel room.
According to Hilton’s website, each suite is approximately 500 square feet and has a living room with sleeper sofa; a 55-inch TV; a kitchen equipped with a full-size stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator; and a separate bedroom with a walk-in closet, TV and workspace.
Other amenities at each stayAPT Suites location include a fitness room, an on-site laundry room and an outdoor courtyard equipped with a grill station, fire pit and seating.
Guests can stay for just one night, but the suites are designed for weeklong or longer stays and are marketed as a “long-term stay hotel.”
Hilton stayAPT Suites is considered a mid-tier hotel brand. It’s not yet known what pricing will look like at Kokomo’s location, though the location in Chattanooga charges $99 a night on weekdays and between $104 to $114 a night on the weekend.
The hotel giant has built and is continuing to build several stayAPT Suites locations across the country, including South Bend, Clarksville and Evansville.
Patel is seeking development plan approval for the hotel. The Kokomo Plan Commission will hear and vote on the request at 5 p.m. Feb. 14 in the City Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall, 100 S. Union St.
It’s unclear when construction on the hotel is expected to begin and end. Patel did not respond to an email sent Wednesday seeking comment and additional information.
If built, the stayAPT Suites will be the fourth new hotel announced within the year for the city’s south side.
A new Hilton Home2 Suites broke ground in September at 5126 Clinton Drive. Patel is also the developer for that project.
Just south of Patel’s planned stayAPT Suites hotel is set to be a Fairfield Inn, and last June it was made public that Shanti Hospitality plans to build a 121-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott at 246 W. Pipeline Way, just west of Half Moon Restaurant and Brewery.
