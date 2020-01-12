CONVERSE – The town of Converse has a new business that’s serving up both unique drinks and car washes.
Despite being open for less than two months, Luci’s Carwash & Drive-Thru Convenience Store, 901 E. Marion St., Converse, has already generated a lot of buzz.
Owned by Ryan and Beth Frank, who live just outside Converse, Luci’s is named after the couple’s 15-year-old daughter who has autism.
Ever since Luci was a child she’s liked water, especially spraying water. So as a way to give back to the community and create a place where Luci can work and have fun, Ryan and Beth Frank bought a rundown former car wash business and gave it a complete makeover.
“We have a heart for the community,” Ryan Frank said of Converse.
The car wash features a new Razor touchless system. But it’s the treats and unique drinks that make Luci’s really standout.
On top of the basics, such as candy, coffee and soft drinks, Luci’s offers gourmet sodas – including the Luci’s Special with Dr. Pepper, coconut and vanilla and the Golden Eagle with root beer, vanilla, butterscotch and cream.
For breakfast, Luci’s offers coffee, doughnuts, muffins, sausage egg and cheese biscuits and more. For grab ‘n go food, it sells hot dogs, corn dogs, walking tacos, pretzel bites and more.
“We try to offer something for everyone,” Ryan Frank said.
It hasn’t taken long for the community to give its heart back to the Franks and their new business. Traffic has been steady and word has already spread fast about Luci’s.
The business’ Facebook page already has more than 1,200 likes, more than the town’s population. Ryan Frank credits the early success to a successful brand push by the business. Every drink has the Luci’s logo and every employee wears a Luci’s t-shirt.
“We’ve spent almost no money on marketing,” he said. “Facebook has helped a lot, but the community has been so good to us.”
Luci’s currently employs around 15-18, mostly local students.
Luci also works at the business, and she always looks forward to it.
“I like seeing my friends,” she said.
Having a child with autism has opened the Franks’ eyes to the challenges families face when they have a child with special needs. So in the future, the couple hopes to employ more people with special needs.
