Kokomo now has an Indian grocery store.
Sukhjinder “Lucky” Singh, owner of Lucky Indian Cuisine, 1900 S. Plate St., has transformed part of his restaurant into a Indian grocery store, selling dozens of authentic Indian spices, snacks, fresh vegetables and more.
Singh decided to open the grocery after seeing that many local Indian families and others were having to drive to Indianapolis to shop for a wide variety of authentic Indian food. One might find Indian items here and there at various local grocery stores, but the selection is very limited compared to big city Indian grocery stores.
Now, residents can get that big city Indian grocery experience here in Kokomo.
“They can find anything here – all kinds of Indian spices, rice and all kinds of Indian snacks and sweets,” Singh said. “We tried to put everything here, so there’s no reason to drive 45 minutes to Indianapolis.”
Singh opened Lucky Indian Cuisine in May of last year. The initial struggle was convincing Kokomo residents who might have never tried Indian food to give it a shot.
That challenge is still present, but a year and a half later, Singh said the restaurant has made loyal customers from not only in Kokomo but Logansport, Peru, Marion and Gas City, as well. If all goes well with the grocery store, Singh said he plans on opening a much bigger grocery.
Lucky Indian Cuisine was then and still is the only Indian restaurant in Kokomo but is now part of a growing number of more unique restaurants opening. In the past two years, the city has seen Pho Nguyen, a Vietnamese restaurant, and Poulard’s Cajun Cuisine open, giving residents something different to try than the usual hamburger, pasta, burrito or tenderloin.
“I want people to know that Kokomo is not a bad city to live in,” Singh said. “If you can find an Indian restaurant and grocery store in Kokomo, that means there’s something special in Kokomo.”
