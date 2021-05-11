Markland Mall is set to expand its operating hours next month after reducing them last year due to the pandemic.
Starting June 4, the shopping center will expand its operating hours to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The mall’s current hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Kenny Beasley, the mall’s marketing director, said that when they reopened last spring after being closed for a period due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they did so with slightly reduced operating hours.
Now, those hours are being expanded as the facility continues to implement policies to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“The health and safety of our tenants and guests remains our top priority, and Markland Mall’s already rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices will continue, many times per day,” Beasley said in an email.
Mall officials said they will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19.
Even with expanded mall hours, hours of operation for tenants may vary, so customers should call ahead or follow along on Facebook and Instagram for the most up-to-date information.
