Lovers of old fashioned soda fountains and food from Jamie’s Soda Fountain don't have to fret.
While Jamie’s Soda Fountain will no longer exist in name, its food and iconic, much-loved old-fashioned, hand-pump fountain Cokes, ice cream, milkshakes, malts, floats, tenderloins, ham salad sandwich and more will continue on.
As previously reported by the Tribune, Erik Carmona, the owner of Omeletty’s, has purchased the downtown building at 307 N. Main St. and plans to open up Mega J’s Cafe in the diner-themed space in the near future; an opening date has not yet been set.
Carmona is bringing popular items from Omelettys, such as omelets, pancakes, skillets and other breakfast items, to Mega J’s. But he understands how much Jamie’s food, drinks and ice cream were beloved by its customers, and so made it a priority to include the soda fountain and Jamie’s recipes be a part of the sale.
Carmona said former Jamie’s owner Terri Lucas worked with him and his wife for two weeks in preparation for their takeover, familiarizing the two of them the recipes.
Mega J’s will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week.
When First Friday is held downtown, Mega J’s will be stay open later and serve soda fountain drinks, ice cream and a limited hot food menu.
Opening a restaurant in downtown Kokomo has been a dream of Carmona’s for a long time. When he heard that Lucas was selling the building, he pounced on the opportunity.
“I’ve always liked downtown,” Carmona said.
