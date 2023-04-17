Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Windy and overcast this evening followed by mostly clear skies late. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy and overcast this evening followed by mostly clear skies late. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.