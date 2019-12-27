After nearly nine years in operation, Mom’s Homemade Pies is closing.
The restaurant, located at 3700B South LaFountain St., announced the news on Facebook. The business’ last day will be Dec. 31.
“We are sad to announce Permanent closing of Mom’s Homemade Pies – For the past 9 years it has been our pleasure and great privilege to be a part of your lives... thank you for being a part of ours!”
Mom’s Homemade Pies opened in February of 2011 by Dave and Alyona Puckett.
Dave Puckett told the Tribune at the grand opening that his family has sold pies for more than a half-century. His parents opened Pucketts Pie Shop, which was located at North and Apperson streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.