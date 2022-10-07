Brittany Sanchez never imagined she would become a baker.
But when she and her husband, Josh Sanchez, decided to start a business, they stumbled upon a shop with what Sanchez called “the magic words — ‘very motivated seller.’” Moore’s Pie Shop, located at 115 W. Elm St., Kokomo, reopened Friday with the Sanchez family at the helm.
The new owners will charge $12 per pie and $6 for mini pies.
Coming from a food industry background, Sanchez said she’s already familiar with supervising and front-of-house duties. Former employees have paid visits to the pie shop to help her learn the rest.
For the most part, Sanchez said, the pie shop should resemble the same business that opened in 1946. The new owners have the same recipe and equipment that has been used in the shop for more than 75 years.
The bakery’s oven, a vintage Fish with four revolving trays, is able to bake 125 pies at the same time. Nearby, an Artoflex dough mixer, likely 110 years old, stands ready to make the 143 dough balls straight from the old Moore’s recipe.
“We’re not just a little pie shop that makes one or two pies,” Sanchez said. “We mean business here. This is essentially a manufacturing plant in a cute little store.”
One of the only changes, the new owner said, is the removal of black raspberry pies. A drought in California has raised the price of black raspberries, and Sanchez said she didn’t want to charge too much for one of the specialty pies.
So far, Sanchez said, community members have welcomed the return of Moore’s Pies. When the new owners brought miniature pies to the Kokomo Farmers Market, shoppers seemed to enjoy the treats.
Originally from Florida, Sanchez doesn’t have any memories of lining up outside Moore’s Pie Shop on holidays to buy pumpkin pies. However, she said, past customers and employees have reached out to share stories about their long-standing love for the bakery and misadventures with the antique equipment.
“People have memories of this place,” Sanchez said. “I want to continue that legacy and do the community proud.”
