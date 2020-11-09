Moore’s Pie Shop is now serving its beloved pies agan.
Julie and husband, Bruce Hanke, are the new owners of the beloved pie shop, located at 115 W. Elm St., after purchasing the business from previous owner Gregg Lucas, who closed the more than 70-years-old business in late September due to declining sales because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement of the closure drew a strong response from the community on Facebook, with the vast majority of the 170 who commented and 1,700 who shared it expressing sadness.
Julie Hanke was one of those people. She told the Tribune that her first ever job was at a restaurant that served Moore’s pies.
“I grew up knowing Moore’s Pies, and I just couldn’t see no one reopening it,” she said. “It’s a mainstay in Kokomo.”
So Julie Hanke began inquiring about buying the shop, and after some thought, decided to go through with the purchase. The pie shop is currently reopened for curbside pickup.
Hanke and her husband currently own a thrift store in both Marion and Fairmount, but it’s always been a dream of Julie Hanke’s to open a bakery.
Now, she’ll get to do just that.
Moore’s Pie Shop will now sell cakes for special occasions. Outside of that, though, nothing will change. The decades old recipes that customers have become accustomed to will remain exactly the same. Lucas’ children will continue to work at the pie shop, while Hanke’s daughter Shonna Abbott and her father Larry Norris will join as a manager and sales person, respectively.
“They can walk in here and expect the same great pie and the same great service they’ve always had,” Julie Hanke said.
Moore’s Pie Shop was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which canceled the fundraisers, holiday sales and other special events that made up a large chunk of the businesses’ revenue.
Lucas told the Tribune in a previous interview that he didn’t see business ramping up quick enough to make up for the lost revenue.
“Those [fundraisers] carried us,” Lucas said in September.
While Julie Hanke said that while she doesn’t expect the large scale events to return soon, smaller events and occasions will likely still happening, giving the business a chance to make inroads there with both pies and her cakes.
“After the holidays, when we bring in cakes, even if you don’t have a big gathering for somebody’s birthday or graduation or something, you’re still going to have a small one, especially people with their children,” she said. “I’ve been doing cakes for years. I just think that’s going to bring a little something extra that will help it stay afloat during the slower months because children have birthdays all year long.”
