For Haynes International Inc. and the approximately 500 union employees who work at the company’s Kokomo manufacturing plant on West Defenbaugh Street, the third time was indeed the charm.
Members of the United Steelworkers Local 2958 voted “overwhelmingly” Tuesday to ratify a new five-year contract with Haynes, according to Local 2958 President, Dave Tocco. Tuesday’s vote comes after union members rejected two previous tentative agreements.
The ratification brings an end to a more than a month long negotiation and extinguishes the possibility of a strike.
In the new contract, which is retroactive to July 1, eligible hourly workers will receive a 3.5% pay raise each year of the contract (a total of 17.5% over the life of the contract), a $5,000 bonus paid on Friday, a $1,000 bonus in the contract’s third year, one added floating holiday and paid uniforms for skilled trades.
“We got it done finally,” Tocco said, adding that this year’s contract negotiations were much longer and more fraught than past negotiations.
“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that was ratified by the members of the USW 2958,” Susan Perry, vice president of human resources for Haynes, said in an email.
As previously reported by the Tribune, pay raises were at the forefront of negotiations due to workers looking for cost of living increases to help abate the high inflation the last few years and the fact Haynes reported a healthy net profit of $45.1 million in fiscal year 2022.
The second tentative agreement rejected by the rank and file included a 17.5% pay raise over the five-year contract, suggesting the members wanted higher pay raises. The ratified agreement, though, has the same pay increase as the second, rejected agreement.
So why was the third time the charm?
Tocco said an increase in the one-time bonuses and the regaining of the floating holiday added to the third tentative agreement was the tipping point for the members to vote yes to ratify.
With labor negotiations now out of the way, Haynes can solely focus on its main business, which includes producing corrosion-resistant and high-temperature alloys that are used in the aerospace industry, chemical processing industry and others.
During quarterly report calls, Haynes executives have expressed optimism for the company’s near future prospects, citing a record high backlog, or “firm commitments from customers for delivery of product at established price,” of $446.7 million as of March 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.