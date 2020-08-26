A new business opening soon and selling homemade baked goods and other items only made in the Hoosier State received a financial boost from the city.
Tastefully Indiana, soon to be located in Terrace Plaza at 3700 S. LaFountain St. in the old Mom’s Pies location, received a $15,000 loan through the city’s Emerging Business Revolving Loan Fund. The city’s Revolving Loan Fund Board last week unanimously approved the loan, which comes with a 2.5% interest rate and will be paid back over a 60 month term.
The store will be owned and operated by local married couple Amy and Russell Stier and will sell not only their own cakes, brownies and other gift baskets but similar items from businesses across the county and state.
“If it’s not made in Indiana, we won’t serve it in our store,” Amy Stier told the board.
She said the business has also reserved shelf space for Bona Vista and the Kokomo High School culinary class to sell in their store and will also be working with both to give their clients and students real world experience in fulfilling customers’ orders.
“We love Kokomo,” Amy Stier said. “We think it’s a great town that has a lot of potential, and we want to work with the other businesses in town to help everyone succeed.”
The Stiers said they see a market for homemade items and gift baskets, especially on the south side of the city. Previously, they owned a catering business before selling it last year.
“People want homemade desserts and homemade items,” Amy Stier said. “They just don’t want to go to the store, buy the things and mess their kitchens up ... I, on the other hand, love the cooking and baking.”
According to the Stiers’ loan application obtained by the Tribune through a public records request, the majority of the loan money will go toward purchasing equipment and updating the electrical, plumping and moving walls within the commercial space. The Stiers will be investing $20,000 of their own money into the business and will initially employ three full-time employees and two part-time employees, according to the application.
The city’s Emerging Business Revolving Loan Fund was started in 2009 after the city received a $50,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. To be eligible for the program, a business must have 50 or fewer employees and an expected annual gross revenue of $1 million or less. The business must also not be able to achieve the full amount requested through traditional lenders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.