When Marianela Balbian’s son was born a couple years ago at 9 pounds and 3 ounces, the Kokomo resident said she faced a conundrum.
“He was a big boy, and so we automatically had to skip all the newborn sizes,” she said smiling. “We went straight to three months, and then I had all these new clothes that still had tags on them and everything.”
So Balbian had an idea.
“I started first selling [those clothes] here and there online on Facebook Marketplace,” she said. “And that started doing really well, so then I was kind of hoarding a lot of things in our spare bedroom until it got chaotic. That’s when I realized I wanted and needed a storefront.”
And that’s how Little Hoosiers Restyled Shop was born.
The store, opened now for about a month and located at 303 N. Main St., sells gently used children’s clothing, toys and other essentials, Balbian said, with sizes ranging from premature to teenagers.
Little Hoosiers also sells maternity clothing, something that Balbian said she feels sets the store apart from other resale shops of its kind.
Another area that Balbian believes sets the store apart from others is its location.
“The benefit of being downtown is that you get a wide range of people,” she said. “There is not just a specific target downtown. I feel like it attracts everybody. You have the courthouse and the lawyers to the coffee shops and people in there to study, and there are always mothers and grandmothers around shopping for their kids all the time. So when I started this, I knew I wanted a storefront downtown.”
But even more than just a storefront, Balbian says she wants a sense of community when people come in to shop at Little Hoosiers.
“I want this place to be a positive place,” Balbian said. “I feel like resale shops have a negativity toward them that things will not be clean or something. But I want people to know that just because it’s a resale shop, this is definitely not what you might consider your normal resale shop.
“I don’t want this place to just be another store,” Balbian continued. “So we also sell handmade jewelry that is made by another mom in Kokomo, and we try to have people come in every Saturday to do seminars or something as well. I’m just excited to see what this place can become.”
To learn more about Little Hoosiers Restyled Shop, visit its Facebook page or contact the store at 765-450-7775. You can also email Balbian directly at littlehoosierstyle@gmail.com.
The store also accepts new or gently used items for cash, store credit half and half or a trade system, and layaway and shipping is also available.
Store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
