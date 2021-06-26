Dr. Melissa Jarrell is pleased to announce that Dr. Hannah White has joined her team at Family and Cosmetic Dentistry of Kokomo. Dr. White will be seeing patients on Monday-Friday starting mid-July.

“I’m very excited to welcome Dr. Hannah White to our team” says Dr. Melissa Jarrell. “She provides a great blend of topnotch clinical education, knowledge and a strong passion for helping people. I know you will love Dr. White and she will provide the excellent care and compassion you are accustomed to in our office.”

Dr. White graduated from Indiana University School of Dentistry in 2020 where she was elected to Omicron Kappa Upsilon (the Highest Dental Academic Achievement Award). She also served for four years as a board member of the Student Outreach Clinic, a student-run clinic that provides free dental care to underserved populations of Indiana.

Since graduating, Dr. White has completed an advanced general practice residency program at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. There she received specialty training in implants, esthetics and hospital dentistry.

She is a current member of the American Dental Association and the Indiana Dental Association. In her free time, she enjoys traveling with her husband and their French bulldog, running, and baking for friends and family.

New patients welcome! Call for765-453-4369 for an appointment. Dentistry is located at 5111 Clinton Dr. Kokomo (next to Texas Roadhouse). www.jarrelldentistry.com