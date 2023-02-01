Get ready for another drive-thru oil change business, Kokomo.
Winston-Salem-based Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is planning to open a location in Kokomo at 1816 E. Wheeler St., off of Indiana 931 and north of the Crew Car Wash.
According to drawings submitted to the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission, the Kokomo location will feature two bays and a lobby. Both the business’ entrance and exit will come from Wheeler Street.
The company is seeking development plan approval. The Kokomo Plan Commission will hear and vote on that request at 5 p.m. Feb. 14 in the City Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall, 100 S. Union St.
According to Jason Furr, the project’s developer, construction is expected to begin this spring and finish later this year if the development gets all of its governmental approvals. The Kokomo location will be corporate owned, not a franchise, Furr said.
An email sent Wednesday seeking comment from Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change was not immediately returned.
When it opens, Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change will be the third drive-thru oil change business to open a location in Kokomo. In 2020, Valvoline Instant Oil Change opened on East Markland Avenue. More recently, Take 5 Oil Change opened at 515 E. Southway Blvd., the old Ruby Tuesday. The city also has two Jiffy Lube locations and numerous other local businesses that offer oil changes.
According to the company’s website, Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change was founded in 2016 and is a “rapidly growing” company with more than 100 locations nationwide and is contracted to grow to 242 locations by the end of 2024. The company has opened several other Indiana locations, including in Bluffton, Decatur, Fort Wayne, Bloomington and Portage.
The rapid expansion was largely funded through a large minority investment from private equity firm Princeton Equity Group.
Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change allows customers to get their oil changed and fluids checked in about 10 minutes without having to leave the comfort of their vehicle or make an appointment.
Company owner Justin Strickland told the Winston-Salem Journal in August that what he thinks differentiates his company from others is “... our community involvement, our brand story, our customer service, innovative nature, and I like to think a couple of bucks cheaper.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.