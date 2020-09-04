Dunham's Sports' new Kokomo location in Markland Mall will hold its grand reopening the weekend of Sept. 11, though the retailer opened its doors to the general public Friday.
The sporting goods store is occupying the prominent 60,000-square-foot space that has been empty since Carson's closed in August 2018 after its parent company, Bon-Ton, filed for bankruptcy.
The new store offers a variety of active and casual sports apparel and footwear but sports an expanded outdoor department compared to the old location, selling brands like Yeti, Remington, Rocky, Smith & Wesson and Crosman, plus a selection of boats and water sports equipment.
The store will also have a Fairway Center golf shop featuring top golf brands such as TaylorMade, Titleist, Callaway and Cobra, according to a company release.
Additionally, there will also be a large selection of athletic and outdoor apparel, a fitness department, plus a large value area featuring footwear at savings of 30-50% off.
Temporary store hours for the new location are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
For the reopening in Sept. 11, there will be free 12-packs of Coke or Diet Coke to anyone making a purchase of $10 or more, while supplies last.
“We are excited to be re-opening this bigger store, which will allow us to better serve the sporting goods needs of Kokomo and shows our continued commitment to the area,” Jeff Lynn, chairman and chief executive officer of Dunham’s Athleisure Corporation, said in a release.
Dunham's was previously located in the Southway Plaza near the intersection of Alto Road and Indiana 931. It will no longer be operating at its previous
