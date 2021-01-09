Being a child to a father in the military and having to move constantly, there weren’t many things that were constant in Collin Johnson’s life.
Except for one thing: pizza.
“Before the age of seven, we lived in three different countries and had moved dozens of times,” he said. “But no matter what country we were living in, Friday was Friday night pizza.”
Now, Johnson and his wife Bethan own and operate Kokomo’s newest pizza restaurant, Pizza Co., selling pizza nights to local residents five years after moving to Kokomo from Texas.
Located at 1443 S. Home Ave., Pizza Co. sells Neapolitan-style pizza, a thin crust style pizza that has doubt that puffs up, leading to a very airy crust.
The Johnsons perfected their recipes in their backyard brick oven. Their commercial ovens simulate a wood fire oven, cooking the pizza at 850 degrees for 90 seconds.
“We can make pizza fast where you don’t have to wait 20 mins,” Bethan Johnson said. “Because of fast bake time, you can go through our drive-thru like McDonald’s and have your pizza in 10 minutes.’
But while customers will receive their pizza quickly, no quick decisions were made in terms of ingredient sourcing.
Pizza Co. uses handmade Italian double zero flour that is milled specifically for Neapolitan-style, sources their cheese from the Wisconsin-based Grande Cheese Co., uses California tomatoes and other high quality ingredients.
“He’s [Collin] has become known by our vendors as someone who won’t just say ‘yes,’” Bethan Johnson said. “He’s going to try all the different kinds … you can tell he has a passion.”
In addition to pizza, the restaurant sells wedge salads and ice cream from Frankfort-based Glover’s Ice Cream.
“We want to make the best product we can,” Collin Johnson said. “When people are asked ‘Best pizza in Kokomo?’ we know they’re not going to list just our name, but we want it to be one of them.”
Pizza Co. had its soft opening just after last Thanksgiving. The business offers drive-thru pick up, delivery, in-store dining or takeout. It is planning on having its grand opening this Friday and will be offering customers free breadsticks with an order of a pizza.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.